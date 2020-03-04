All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:21 AM

8354 SCOTLAND LOOP

8354 Scotland Loop · (703) 891-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA 20110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering. The open floor plan main level gets soaked with natural light due to end unit extra window benefit. Off the kitchen is a private deck that backs to trees, perfect for entertaining . Additional features include a new custom designer bathroom in lower level has a clear glassed shower & marbled floor, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, all brand new carpet on the upper level and all freshly painted with light gray tone. The master suite features a new bathroom vanity and huge walk in closet. This great renovation that will compete against new construction. Wonderful neighborhood with playground, tennis court and community pool. Association takes care of all lawn. Enjoy this perfect 10+ condition amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP have any available units?
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP have?
Some of 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP does offer parking.
Does 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP has a pool.
Does 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP have accessible units?
Yes, 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP has accessible units.
Does 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8354 SCOTLAND LOOP?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 3 BedroomsSudley Accessible Apartments
Sudley Apartments with BalconySudley Apartments with Parking
Sudley Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA
County Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity