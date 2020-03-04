8354 SCOTLAND LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool garage new construction tennis court

Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering. The open floor plan main level gets soaked with natural light due to end unit extra window benefit. Off the kitchen is a private deck that backs to trees, perfect for entertaining . Additional features include a new custom designer bathroom in lower level has a clear glassed shower & marbled floor, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, all brand new carpet on the upper level and all freshly painted with light gray tone. The master suite features a new bathroom vanity and huge walk in closet. This great renovation that will compete against new construction. Wonderful neighborhood with playground, tennis court and community pool. Association takes care of all lawn. Enjoy this perfect 10+ condition amazing home!