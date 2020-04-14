7786 GATESHEAD LANE

Amenities

Beautiful 3BR townhouse in Sudley, Clean and newly updated! Vinyl Hardwood on the main level. Fresh paint and recessed lighting on main level. Upgraded Kitchen with SS Appliances and Granite Counters. New Carpet Upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with dual closets. Good sized second and third bedrooms. All bathrooms completely redone with granite countertops and upper level bath with custom tiled shower,. Private fenced-in yard. Close to schools, shopping, park & more! Perfect for long term investors! Long term tenant occupied and is interested in staying in the home if sold to investor.