Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

7786 GATESHEAD LANE

7786 Gateshead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7786 Gateshead Lane, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3BR townhouse in Sudley, Clean and newly updated! Vinyl Hardwood on the main level. Fresh paint and recessed lighting on main level. Upgraded Kitchen with SS Appliances and Granite Counters. New Carpet Upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with dual closets. Good sized second and third bedrooms. All bathrooms completely redone with granite countertops and upper level bath with custom tiled shower,. Private fenced-in yard. Close to schools, shopping, park & more! Perfect for long term investors! Long term tenant occupied and is interested in staying in the home if sold to investor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7786 GATESHEAD LANE have any available units?
7786 GATESHEAD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
Is 7786 GATESHEAD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7786 GATESHEAD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7786 GATESHEAD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7786 GATESHEAD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7786 GATESHEAD LANE offer parking?
No, 7786 GATESHEAD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7786 GATESHEAD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7786 GATESHEAD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7786 GATESHEAD LANE have a pool?
No, 7786 GATESHEAD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7786 GATESHEAD LANE have accessible units?
No, 7786 GATESHEAD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7786 GATESHEAD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7786 GATESHEAD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7786 GATESHEAD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7786 GATESHEAD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

