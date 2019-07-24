7574 DUNEIDEN LANE

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 3 level 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse ~ Newly renovated. New Painting. New bathrooms floor. New hardwood floor for all 3 levels. ~ End Unit with fenced yard. ~ Large master bedroom suite occupies the whole 3rd floor; Master bathroom has a large soak tub, a separate shower and a closet ~ It located at a nice neighborhood in Campbells Trace community ~ Close to Bus stop. 3-4 minutes of walking distance ~ Close to Route 66, 234, 29 and 28. Near all of the best shopping areas and restaurants like Costco, Wal-Mart, Target, Manassas Mall, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes, Burlington, Chipotle, Virginia BBQ, Chilis, etc. ~ Rent is $1950/month + one month deposit with at least 12 months lease. ~ Pets considered on case-by-case basis & will require $400 non-refund pet deposit ~ NEED GOOD CREDIT. ~ $40 Application Fee for Credit Check