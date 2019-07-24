All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
7574 DUNEIDEN LANE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

7574 DUNEIDEN LANE

7574 Duneiden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7574 Duneiden Lane, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 3 level 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse ~ Newly renovated. New Painting. New bathrooms floor. New hardwood floor for all 3 levels. ~ End Unit with fenced yard. ~ Large master bedroom suite occupies the whole 3rd floor; Master bathroom has a large soak tub, a separate shower and a closet ~ It located at a nice neighborhood in Campbells Trace community ~ Close to Bus stop. 3-4 minutes of walking distance ~ Close to Route 66, 234, 29 and 28. Near all of the best shopping areas and restaurants like Costco, Wal-Mart, Target, Manassas Mall, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes, Burlington, Chipotle, Virginia BBQ, Chilis, etc. ~ Rent is $1950/month + one month deposit with at least 12 months lease. ~ Pets considered on case-by-case basis & will require $400 non-refund pet deposit ~ NEED GOOD CREDIT. ~ $40 Application Fee for Credit Check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE have any available units?
7574 DUNEIDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE have?
Some of 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7574 DUNEIDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE offer parking?
No, 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7574 DUNEIDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSudley Apartments with Balconies
Sudley Apartments with ParkingSudley Apartments with Pools
Sudley Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VA
Accokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia