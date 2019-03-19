All apartments in Sudley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16

10460 Paradise Court · No Longer Available
Location

10460 Paradise Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Handsome townhouse with all of the amenities! Huge kitchen - tons of cabinet and counter space! Large living room/ dining room with newer wood floors. Main level bedroom with full bath - space could also be used as professional office. Large master bedroom with space for sitting area. Second bedroom. Upstairs family room. Close to... everything! Easy access to shopping, schools and I-66. Come see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available 10/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 have any available units?
10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
Is 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 currently offering any rent specials?
10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 is pet friendly.
Does 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 offer parking?
No, 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 does not offer parking.
Does 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 have a pool?
No, 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 does not have a pool.
Does 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 have accessible units?
No, 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10460 Paradise Court Unit: 16 does not have units with air conditioning.

