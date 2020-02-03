10405 Copeland Dr

Amenities

Newly renovated 3br 1.5 bath townhome close to 66 - Property Id: 198854



Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath two level condo for rent. Very clean, freshly painted, new carpets, blinds, ceiling fans and flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Great location, 1.5 miles from 66 exit. Restaurants and shopping plaza about a mile away. Kindercare day care around the corner, close to the community center. 2 reserved parking spots and street parking is also available. Electric baseboard heating allows you to control each individual rooms temperature to your preference. Central air cools the house in the summer. No yard work needed, community cuts grass and homeowner cares for bushes and trees. Renter pays for electric, water and cable/internet if desired. Available for immediate occupancy.

No Pets Allowed



