All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 10405 Copeland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
10405 Copeland Dr
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:48 PM

10405 Copeland Dr

10405 Copeland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10405 Copeland Drive, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
Newly renovated 3br 1.5 bath townhome close to 66 - Property Id: 198854

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath two level condo for rent. Very clean, freshly painted, new carpets, blinds, ceiling fans and flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Great location, 1.5 miles from 66 exit. Restaurants and shopping plaza about a mile away. Kindercare day care around the corner, close to the community center. 2 reserved parking spots and street parking is also available. Electric baseboard heating allows you to control each individual rooms temperature to your preference. Central air cools the house in the summer. No yard work needed, community cuts grass and homeowner cares for bushes and trees. Renter pays for electric, water and cable/internet if desired. Available for immediate occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198854
Property Id 198854

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10405 Copeland Dr have any available units?
10405 Copeland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 10405 Copeland Dr have?
Some of 10405 Copeland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10405 Copeland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10405 Copeland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10405 Copeland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10405 Copeland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 10405 Copeland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10405 Copeland Dr offers parking.
Does 10405 Copeland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10405 Copeland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10405 Copeland Dr have a pool?
No, 10405 Copeland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10405 Copeland Dr have accessible units?
No, 10405 Copeland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10405 Copeland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10405 Copeland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10405 Copeland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10405 Copeland Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 3 BedroomsSudley Accessible Apartments
Sudley Apartments with BalconySudley Apartments with Parking
Sudley Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA
County Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia