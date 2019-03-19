All apartments in Sudley
10201 YUMA COURT

10201 Yuma Court · No Longer Available
Location

10201 Yuma Court, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 Level End-Unit Townhouse, Bright & Shine , Sun-soaked with Huge Back Yard, Two Reserved Parking Right at The Door with Plenty of Guess Parking, Feel Like Living in a Single-Family Home. It Features an Open Floor Plan with Oversized Rooms (3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Large Separate Dining Room, Living Room, & Family Room). This Beautiful End Unit Home Just totally Renovated Through-out: It features *** a Brand New Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove w/ Oven, Granite Counter Tops ***Brand New Carpet, ***Brand New Windows & Blinds, *** New Bathrooms, *** New Washer & Dryer, *** New Sliding Door off Large Living Room Leading to Private Backyard, ***New Indoor Custom Lights & Outdoor Security Sensor Light, ***Finished Basement with Extra Storage Room, ***Convenient Location Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Manassas Mall, Minutes to Major Hwys: I-66, R-234, R-29, R-28.It Is Like Living in a New Home, so Get Ready to Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 YUMA COURT have any available units?
10201 YUMA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 10201 YUMA COURT have?
Some of 10201 YUMA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 YUMA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10201 YUMA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 YUMA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10201 YUMA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 10201 YUMA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10201 YUMA COURT offers parking.
Does 10201 YUMA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10201 YUMA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 YUMA COURT have a pool?
No, 10201 YUMA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10201 YUMA COURT have accessible units?
No, 10201 YUMA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 YUMA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10201 YUMA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10201 YUMA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10201 YUMA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
