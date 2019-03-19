10201 YUMA COURT

Amenities
3 Level End-Unit Townhouse, Bright & Shine , Sun-soaked with Huge Back Yard, Two Reserved Parking Right at The Door with Plenty of Guess Parking, Feel Like Living in a Single-Family Home. It Features an Open Floor Plan with Oversized Rooms (3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Large Separate Dining Room, Living Room, & Family Room). This Beautiful End Unit Home Just totally Renovated Through-out: It features *** a Brand New Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove w/ Oven, Granite Counter Tops ***Brand New Carpet, ***Brand New Windows & Blinds, *** New Bathrooms, *** New Washer & Dryer, *** New Sliding Door off Large Living Room Leading to Private Backyard, ***New Indoor Custom Lights & Outdoor Security Sensor Light, ***Finished Basement with Extra Storage Room, ***Convenient Location Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Manassas Mall, Minutes to Major Hwys: I-66, R-234, R-29, R-28.It Is Like Living in a New Home, so Get Ready to Move In.