Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:49 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA with garage

Stone Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE
24679 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Available for Rent Now... Perfect Spacious with 1550+ Sq Feet on 3 level 1 car garage with 4 Bed , 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
41885 PRECIOUS SQUARE
41885 Precious Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2177 sqft
**** 3 BR, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42273 TERRAZZO TERRACE
42273 Terrazzo Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1952 sqft
Brick Front, End Unit Townhouse style Condo in Stone Ridge! HW floors throughout main. 2 story LR, Sep. DR, Master BR w/vaulted ceiling & private Master BA w/sep. shower & soaking tub. 3 sided gas FP in FR. 1 car garage. No Smoking and No Pets!

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24640 GREYSTEEL SQUARE
24640 Greysteel Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
2200 sqft
Enjoy single-family living in a gorgeous 2,200 square feet innovative two level villa town home. Available August 1st.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE
42239 Shorecrest Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1876 sqft
Beautiful 4 level end unit garage townhome. Open floorplan with nice finishes throughout. Top floor master suite. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to schools and shopping. Just off route 50 in Stone Ridge.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
25399 PATRIOT TER
25399 Patriot Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Sunny and open upper level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite,gas

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
41884 INSPIRATION TERRACE
41884 Inspiration Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
Studio
$2,500
2591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT SPACE. GARAGE. AMAZING LOCATION. GOOD CREDIT ONLY. SEE DOCUMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
41859 CINNABAR SQUARE
41859 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2180 sqft
Spacious 3-level luxury Town Home with 2 Car Garage, 3 Bed Roomsand 3.5 Baths in the prestigious Stone Ridge community. Hardwood floors on main level.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Ridge

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
42248 PROVIDENCE RIDGE DRIVE
42248 Providence Ridge Drive, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3745 sqft
Well-maintained, Brick SF. Fully FENCED Level 1/2+ acre yard.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE
24921 Somersby Drive, South Riding, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4427 sqft
4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
42140 SANDOWN PARK TER
42140 Sandown Park Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Vacant , Available Immediate - Beautiful 3 Level , 2 Car Garage, Brick Front End-Unit town house.. 2012 Built. Open floor plan on Main Level with Hardwood Flooring. Three sided Gas Fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE
24704 Hutchinson Farm Drive, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
Live in this never lived-in brand new home!!! On rent for the first time * Well appointed condo in amenity based Arcola Town Center Sub-Division * Lower interior town home style condo w/1650 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car attached rear entry garage
Results within 5 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42459 MALACHITE TERRACE
42459 Malachite Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
COME SEE!!! Located in Prime community. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet and TV. Beautiful and spacious 2 rear loading car garage, Brick front home with gourmet kitchen. Open space layout!!! Breakfast area. cozy fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
24746 Arapahoe Basin Place
24746 Arapahoe Basin Pl, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,150
4200 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in Aldie,VA offering luxury, comfort, and tranquility! Home is less than 2 years old! Airy interiors and open concept w/ 2-level great room stone fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22721 SETTLERS TRAIL TERRACE
22721 Settlers Trail Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1864 sqft
LOWER END UNIT TOWN HOUSE/ CONDO AT THE RESIDENCES AT BRAMBLETON. THREE BEDROOM WITH 2.5 BATHS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES UPGRADED CABINETS. ONE CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE.Please contact agent first to schedule showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22778 Sagamore Sq
22778 Sagamore Square, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23286 Connie Marie Ter
23286 Connie Marie Terrace, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bed Room and 3.5 bath Town house is available for Rent near Brambleton Town center in Ashburn : Property Available for Rent : July-1st-2020: It is ready for view for future tenants starting from today(June-12th-2020) (RLNE5857357)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22728 BEACON CREST TER
22728 Beacon Crest Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
PLEASE REMOVE SHOES*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE*SHOWS IMMACULATE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22944 OLYMPIA DRIVE
22944 Olympia Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3162 sqft
NOW SHOWINGS ALLOWED UNTIL THIS MONDAY 6/15. GREAT TOWNHOME ACROSS FROM TOWN CENTER, END UNIT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LARGE PATIO SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stone Ridge, VA

Stone Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

