/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
22 Accessible Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA
1 of 22
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
25175 HUMMOCKY TERRACE
25175 Hummocky Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2800 sqft
WOW!!!! STUNNING TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE STONE RIDGE COMMUNITY!!!***OVERSIZED GOURMET KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS!! LUXURY OWNERS SUITE W/ WIC AND TRAY CEILING***SPA LIKE OWNERS BATH W/ 12" CERAMIC TILE***ENJOY YOUR BBQ
Results within 5 miles of Stone Ridge
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25322 ELDRIDGE TERRACE
25322 Elridge Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1524 sqft
Brick front, end-unit townhome. Three bedrooms with bonus room on entry level used as a fourth. Light and bright. Recently remodeled. Hardwood floors. New paint and carpet in 2018. One car, attached garage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42705 SANDMAN TERRACE
42705 Sandman Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2790 sqft
Luxury and the largest end unit model TH in the sought-after South Riding. Bump out in all 3 level with total ~ 2800sft. Shining brazilian cherry hardwood floor in every room through all 3 levels. Granite counter top and gourmet kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Broadlands South
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Broadlands
14 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
40 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
65 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5329 CUPIDS DART DRIVE
5329 Cupids Dart Dr, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1844 sqft
Gorgeous town home in Centreville
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
Kendrick Court
13430 Coppermine Road, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
128611 sqft
We are running a concession of $400 off at move-in and $99 off for the other 11 months of the lease in all 2b/1bath apartments.
1 of 1
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
14802 RYDELL ROAD
14802 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
968 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with walkout porch.Spacious 2 bedroom and walk in closet. New hardwood floor throughout.Convenient to shopping mall ,transportation 66,28,29,286. walking trail,pool,tennis court.
1 of 46
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Similar Pages
Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Ridge 3 BedroomsStone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Stone Ridge Apartments with GarageStone Ridge Apartments with GymStone Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStone Ridge Apartments with ParkingStone Ridge Apartments with Pool