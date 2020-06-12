/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:48 PM
80 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1364 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE
42239 Shorecrest Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1876 sqft
Beautiful 4 level end unit garage townhome. Open floorplan with nice finishes throughout. Top floor master suite. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to schools and shopping. Just off route 50 in Stone Ridge.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1221 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22778 Sagamore Sq
22778 Sagamore Square, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
39597 MOSSRIDGE ROAD
39597 Mossridge Road, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1476 sqft
Improved Price! Dreaming of a private & cozy rural retreat? This is the one for you. Secluded, spacious and well maintained cozy one level home with 2BR/1.5BA and Den.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42534 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42534 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
SUNNY&BRIGHT,2 BED,2.5 BATH,1 CAR,1438 SQ FT,SPACIOUS BALCONY TH STYLE CONDO IN HEART OF BRAMBLETON*HOME HAS OPEN KIT W/SS APP.
Results within 10 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
65 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
29 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
900 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
$
46 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
76 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Somerset
19 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
22 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1201 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
