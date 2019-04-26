41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE

Amenities

Beautiful and large end unit townhome with 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths/oversized 2 car garage. Recently renovated with new flooring in the kitchen plus granite counters. New SS refrigerator. Pics show the old kitchen. This home is absolutely immaculate and move in ready. Pets are on a case by case basis and the landlord requests dogs only. One dog will be considered. Rent includes trash collection.