Stone Ridge, VA
41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE

41832 Proverbial Terrace · No Longer Available
Stone Ridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

41832 Proverbial Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and large end unit townhome with 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths/oversized 2 car garage. Recently renovated with new flooring in the kitchen plus granite counters. New SS refrigerator. Pics show the old kitchen. This home is absolutely immaculate and move in ready. Pets are on a case by case basis and the landlord requests dogs only. One dog will be considered. Rent includes trash collection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

