Beautiful and large end unit townhome with 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths/oversized 2 car garage. Recently renovated with new flooring in the kitchen plus granite counters. New SS refrigerator. Pics show the old kitchen. This home is absolutely immaculate and move in ready. Pets are on a case by case basis and the landlord requests dogs only. One dog will be considered. Rent includes trash collection.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE have any available units?
41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE have?
Some of 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 41832 PROVERBIAL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.