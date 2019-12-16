41757 CRIPPEN TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Price Reduced!! Attention discerning tenants! Are you looking for an upgraded BEAUTIFUL rental home? You've found it! This gorgeous 6 year old, first time rental, is almost 2300 square feet, has 3 bedrooms, a 1 car garage + driveway and a deck backing to common area! Gleaming hardwood floors cover the main level, and an updated contemporary kitchen with all the bells and whistles make this townhome stand apart from the others...granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless upgraded appliances, espressso cabinets with sleek stainless handles, and there's even a butler's pantry providing extra cabinets & counter space. Both full baths are just as upgraded with espresso cabinets, granite counters, lovely floor and wall tile plus decorative listello. Extra parking is not a problem with the additional parking right in front of the townhouse. Community amenities include a pool, exercise room, basketball courts, tennis courts and playgrounds. If you want a lovingly maintained, tastefully updated place to call home, come see this one. You won't be disappointed! Available immediately. Shorter & Longer term leases available.