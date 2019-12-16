All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

41757 CRIPPEN TER

41757 Crippen Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

41757 Crippen Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Price Reduced!! Attention discerning tenants! Are you looking for an upgraded BEAUTIFUL rental home? You've found it! This gorgeous 6 year old, first time rental, is almost 2300 square feet, has 3 bedrooms, a 1 car garage + driveway and a deck backing to common area! Gleaming hardwood floors cover the main level, and an updated contemporary kitchen with all the bells and whistles make this townhome stand apart from the others...granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless upgraded appliances, espressso cabinets with sleek stainless handles, and there's even a butler's pantry providing extra cabinets & counter space. Both full baths are just as upgraded with espresso cabinets, granite counters, lovely floor and wall tile plus decorative listello. Extra parking is not a problem with the additional parking right in front of the townhouse. Community amenities include a pool, exercise room, basketball courts, tennis courts and playgrounds. If you want a lovingly maintained, tastefully updated place to call home, come see this one. You won't be disappointed! Available immediately. Shorter & Longer term leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41757 CRIPPEN TER have any available units?
41757 CRIPPEN TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 41757 CRIPPEN TER have?
Some of 41757 CRIPPEN TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41757 CRIPPEN TER currently offering any rent specials?
41757 CRIPPEN TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41757 CRIPPEN TER pet-friendly?
No, 41757 CRIPPEN TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 41757 CRIPPEN TER offer parking?
Yes, 41757 CRIPPEN TER offers parking.
Does 41757 CRIPPEN TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41757 CRIPPEN TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41757 CRIPPEN TER have a pool?
Yes, 41757 CRIPPEN TER has a pool.
Does 41757 CRIPPEN TER have accessible units?
No, 41757 CRIPPEN TER does not have accessible units.
Does 41757 CRIPPEN TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41757 CRIPPEN TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 41757 CRIPPEN TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 41757 CRIPPEN TER does not have units with air conditioning.

