Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry

Private Entrance to newly built 1800 Sq ft basement apartment with 65" TV and sofa with table, wet bar, kitchen and in basement laundry.



2 spacious bedroom and 2 bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is a master bedroom with w/c closet. Utilities are included. no pets, no smoking,



Next to route 50 south riding and shopping nearby and 10-15~ min away to Fairfax, Reston, Herndon, Ashburn.



Max of the family of 3.

Call: Sandeep (Owner)@ 703-728-9262

Owner is Realtor