41656 Truly Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/458fb14086 ---- Upgrades Throughout! Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Wide Plant Hardwoods. Gourmet Kitchen w/Island, Breakfast Bar and Stainless Appliances. Sun Room Bumpout walks out to Private Back Yard. Spacious Master Suite w/Luxury Master Bath. Finished Rec Room in Basement. Enjoy Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball and Fitness Center! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Closet Master Bedroom Walk In Countertops Granite Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Wall To Wall Carpeting