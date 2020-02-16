25435 VACATION PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony

What a great home in beautiful condition! The main level is open and spacious with a warm fireplace between the living and dining areas. A nice deck on the main level is accessed from the dining room. Walk out of the basement level to the patio and yard backing to a lovely grassy and treed open space. Master bedroom has an en-suite full bath. Second and third bedrooms share the hall bath. Another full bath is on the spacious lower level. Washer and Dryer are on this level.