25435 VACATION PLACE

What a great home in beautiful condition! The main level is open and spacious with a warm fireplace between the living and dining areas. A nice deck on the main level is accessed from the dining room. Walk out of the basement level to the patio and yard backing to a lovely grassy and treed open space. Master bedroom has an en-suite full bath. Second and third bedrooms share the hall bath. Another full bath is on the spacious lower level. Washer and Dryer are on this level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
