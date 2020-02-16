All apartments in Stone Ridge
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:15 AM

25435 VACATION PLACE

25435 Vacation Place · No Longer Available
Location

25435 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
What a great home in beautiful condition! The main level is open and spacious with a warm fireplace between the living and dining areas. A nice deck on the main level is accessed from the dining room. Walk out of the basement level to the patio and yard backing to a lovely grassy and treed open space. Master bedroom has an en-suite full bath. Second and third bedrooms share the hall bath. Another full bath is on the spacious lower level. Washer and Dryer are on this level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25435 VACATION PLACE have any available units?
25435 VACATION PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25435 VACATION PLACE have?
Some of 25435 VACATION PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25435 VACATION PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
25435 VACATION PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25435 VACATION PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 25435 VACATION PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25435 VACATION PLACE offer parking?
No, 25435 VACATION PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 25435 VACATION PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25435 VACATION PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25435 VACATION PLACE have a pool?
No, 25435 VACATION PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 25435 VACATION PLACE have accessible units?
No, 25435 VACATION PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25435 VACATION PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25435 VACATION PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25435 VACATION PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25435 VACATION PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
