25310 MASTERY PLACE

Amenities

Back on the market! Fresh Paint! Excellent corner lot Chandler model in sought-after Kirkpatrick Farms.Soaring ceilings, sparkling HWF.Gourmet chef's kitchen has SS apps,adjacent family room with FP. Spacious MBR with walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Double vanity and corner soaking tub.Huge rec room has walkout stairs to backyard & storage area. No pets.No smoking. Wonderful community amenities include a community center with a swimming pool, numerous tot lots, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and interconnecting trails around the many ponds. Elementary school is in the neighborhood. This subdivision is accessible to several major highways and Dulles Airport, shopping and restaurants.