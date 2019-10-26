All apartments in Stone Ridge
25310 MASTERY PLACE

25310 Mastery Place · No Longer Available
Location

25310 Mastery Place, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Back on the market! Fresh Paint! Excellent corner lot Chandler model in sought-after Kirkpatrick Farms.Soaring ceilings, sparkling HWF.Gourmet chef's kitchen has SS apps,adjacent family room with FP. Spacious MBR with walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Double vanity and corner soaking tub.Huge rec room has walkout stairs to backyard & storage area. No pets.No smoking. Wonderful community amenities include a community center with a swimming pool, numerous tot lots, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and interconnecting trails around the many ponds. Elementary school is in the neighborhood. This subdivision is accessible to several major highways and Dulles Airport, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25310 MASTERY PLACE have any available units?
25310 MASTERY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25310 MASTERY PLACE have?
Some of 25310 MASTERY PLACE's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25310 MASTERY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
25310 MASTERY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25310 MASTERY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 25310 MASTERY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25310 MASTERY PLACE offer parking?
No, 25310 MASTERY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 25310 MASTERY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25310 MASTERY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25310 MASTERY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 25310 MASTERY PLACE has a pool.
Does 25310 MASTERY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 25310 MASTERY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25310 MASTERY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25310 MASTERY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25310 MASTERY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25310 MASTERY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
