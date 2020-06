Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Single family home in Kirkpatrick Farms adjacent to a double ended culdesac. Across the street from a picturesque pond with path. 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level. Spacious Master Bedroom with Owner's bath. Additional full bath in the basement and finished rec room, plus storage room. Kitchen with island and table space. Family room off kitchen. Living/Dining room. Fenced in backyard off of kitchen. Main level laundry room.