Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 BR & 3.5 BA HOME . VIEWS OF POND,OPEN MIDDLE FLOOR FROM FRONT TO REAR OF HOME.14 FOOT GRANITE ISLAND, SS DBL OVENS AND ROOM FOR TABLE IN THE EAT IN KITCHEN. HARDWOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL, LOWER LEVEL WALKOUT W/FIREPLACE AND BUILTIN BOOK SHELVES.MSTR HAS PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE AND NICE VIEW OF THE POND. MINS TO SHOP/DINING!