25111 CYPRESS MILL TERRACE

Must SEE, Bright, Well maintained 3 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage above 2400 Sqft Townhouse with Lots of Natural Light in Nice Neighborhood. **Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Top **, SS Appliances, Family Room Off Kitchen, Relaxing Deck, Fenced Backyard, Spacious Master Bed with His and Her Closet ** , Separate Tub and shower in Master Bath. Laundry Upper Level, Full Bath in Basement, Walkable to Park & Ride for DC Commute**, Close to Rt 50, Gum spring Library and Village Center. **, Close To Grocery, Restaurants ,Dulles Shopping Center. Available from 1st April.