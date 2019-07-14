All apartments in Stone Ridge
24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE

24673 Nettle Mill Square · No Longer Available
Location

24673 Nettle Mill Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Excellent Luxury 3 bedroom 1 Car Garage 3.5 bath townhome located in sought out Stone Ridge community! Amenities include pools, clubhouse, playgrounds and more. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar, open floor plan living and dining room. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom. Rec room on entrance level welcomes you with full Bath and walks out onto the backyard patio with fenced in yard. Backyard gate opens into community kids playground and open space. Close to parks and rec trails, library, schools, shopping and local businesses. Live close to work and enjoy local restaurants and social events! Visit www.stoneridgehoa.org for community information. Access to Public Transportation to DC,county Library at Walk Distance Close to Shopping and Hospital. Call Today to Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have any available units?
24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have?
Some of 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
