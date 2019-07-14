24673 NETTLE MILL SQUARE

Amenities

Excellent Luxury 3 bedroom 1 Car Garage 3.5 bath townhome located in sought out Stone Ridge community! Amenities include pools, clubhouse, playgrounds and more. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar, open floor plan living and dining room. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom. Rec room on entrance level welcomes you with full Bath and walks out onto the backyard patio with fenced in yard. Backyard gate opens into community kids playground and open space. Close to parks and rec trails, library, schools, shopping and local businesses. Live close to work and enjoy local restaurants and social events! Visit www.stoneridgehoa.org for community information. Access to Public Transportation to DC,county Library at Walk Distance Close to Shopping and Hospital. Call Today to Tour Today!