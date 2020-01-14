All apartments in Stone Ridge
Stone Ridge, VA
24639 Nettle Mill Sq.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

24639 Nettle Mill Sq.

24639 Nettle Mill Square · No Longer Available
Stone Ridge
Location

24639 Nettle Mill Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome in Aldie - Renters Warehouse presents to you this beautiful three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 1 car garage townhome in sought after Stone Ridge. Kitchen offers granite countertops with a center island. This property feels like new with fresh carpeting and paint. Backyard is fully fenced. Community features 3 pools, fitness center, tot lots, basketball courts, and club house. Conveniently located near Route 50, Dulles Airport, shopping and fine dining. Pets on case-by-case basis. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

