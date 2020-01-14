24639 Nettle Mill Sq.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome in Aldie - Renters Warehouse presents to you this beautiful three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 1 car garage townhome in sought after Stone Ridge. Kitchen offers granite countertops with a center island. This property feels like new with fresh carpeting and paint. Backyard is fully fenced. Community features 3 pools, fitness center, tot lots, basketball courts, and club house. Conveniently located near Route 50, Dulles Airport, shopping and fine dining. Pets on case-by-case basis. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.



