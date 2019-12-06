All apartments in South Riding
Last updated December 6 2019

43103 HOLTBY SQ

43103 Holtby Square · No Longer Available
Location

43103 Holtby Square, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
First time rental! Beautifully maintained South Riding townhouse located very close to the golf course. Ample parking in addition to the one car garage and driveway. Three bedrooms with two full, and two half baths. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian countertops, eat in space, island, and access to deck. Luxury master bath. Lower level game/rec room leads to fenced back yard.Minimum 12 month lease. One dog max, please. With lease ending in the summer months, rent will be 2275 a month. Home is available January 1. .All applications to be completed on line at Longandfoster.comClick Rental drop down, input address, listing will populate. Click Rental Application, pay for $55 processing fee with credit card. First months rent and security deposit may be in form of personal check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43103 HOLTBY SQ have any available units?
43103 HOLTBY SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 43103 HOLTBY SQ have?
Some of 43103 HOLTBY SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43103 HOLTBY SQ currently offering any rent specials?
43103 HOLTBY SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43103 HOLTBY SQ pet-friendly?
Yes, 43103 HOLTBY SQ is pet friendly.
Does 43103 HOLTBY SQ offer parking?
Yes, 43103 HOLTBY SQ offers parking.
Does 43103 HOLTBY SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43103 HOLTBY SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43103 HOLTBY SQ have a pool?
No, 43103 HOLTBY SQ does not have a pool.
Does 43103 HOLTBY SQ have accessible units?
No, 43103 HOLTBY SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 43103 HOLTBY SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43103 HOLTBY SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 43103 HOLTBY SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 43103 HOLTBY SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

