43103 HOLTBY SQ

Amenities

First time rental! Beautifully maintained South Riding townhouse located very close to the golf course. Ample parking in addition to the one car garage and driveway. Three bedrooms with two full, and two half baths. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian countertops, eat in space, island, and access to deck. Luxury master bath. Lower level game/rec room leads to fenced back yard.Minimum 12 month lease. One dog max, please. With lease ending in the summer months, rent will be 2275 a month. Home is available January 1. .All applications to be completed on line at Longandfoster.comClick Rental drop down, input address, listing will populate. Click Rental Application, pay for $55 processing fee with credit card. First months rent and security deposit may be in form of personal check.