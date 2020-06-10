All apartments in South Riding
Location

42793 Pilgrim Square, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/20/20 3 Level TOWNHOME with 3Bedroom with 2 bath. - Property Id: 289844

3 Bed room, 2 bath town home in South Riding, Chantilly.

3 Level Townhome with 3BR and 2 bath rooms. 2 blocks from Hutchinson elementary school. AC and water heater changed few months ago. Other appliances are relatively new. Have a small deck with fenced backyard. We are replacing the carpet and getting the entire house freshly painted. Have attic storage with fold-able stairs. No restroom in the 1st level.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289844
Property Id 289844

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42793 Pilgrim Sq have any available units?
42793 Pilgrim Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42793 Pilgrim Sq have?
Some of 42793 Pilgrim Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42793 Pilgrim Sq currently offering any rent specials?
42793 Pilgrim Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42793 Pilgrim Sq pet-friendly?
No, 42793 Pilgrim Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42793 Pilgrim Sq offer parking?
No, 42793 Pilgrim Sq does not offer parking.
Does 42793 Pilgrim Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42793 Pilgrim Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42793 Pilgrim Sq have a pool?
No, 42793 Pilgrim Sq does not have a pool.
Does 42793 Pilgrim Sq have accessible units?
No, 42793 Pilgrim Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 42793 Pilgrim Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42793 Pilgrim Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 42793 Pilgrim Sq have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42793 Pilgrim Sq has units with air conditioning.

