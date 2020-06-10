42793 Pilgrim Sq

Amenities
Available 06/20/20 3 Level TOWNHOME with 3Bedroom with 2 bath. - Property Id: 289844
3 Bed room, 2 bath town home in South Riding, Chantilly.
3 Level Townhome with 3BR and 2 bath rooms. 2 blocks from Hutchinson elementary school. AC and water heater changed few months ago. Other appliances are relatively new. Have a small deck with fenced backyard. We are replacing the carpet and getting the entire house freshly painted. Have attic storage with fold-able stairs. No restroom in the 1st level.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289844
No Pets Allowed
