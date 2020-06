Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2 car garage with additional 2 more parking spaces, end unit rental property in desired South Riding. Granite kitchen tops, 99% hardwood flooring all through out the house, large windows for lots of day light. Great location near a beautiful lake, park, public schools, day care, and a huge new community center with a pool, tennis courts and gym. Very close to stores and restaurants. Ready to move in. Water is included in the rent.