42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

A very clean end-unit brick front townhouse with a fully functioning kitchen contains stainless still appliances and granite counter tops all over including an island. Upper levels flooring are hardwood and first floor is carpet with access to the back yard. The unit will be fully ready to move in by March 1st. The landlord might be flexible on moving date of two weeks earlier than 03/01/2019.