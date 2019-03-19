A very clean end-unit brick front townhouse with a fully functioning kitchen contains stainless still appliances and granite counter tops all over including an island. Upper levels flooring are hardwood and first floor is carpet with access to the back yard. The unit will be fully ready to move in by March 1st. The landlord might be flexible on moving date of two weeks earlier than 03/01/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE have any available units?
42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE have?
Some of 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.