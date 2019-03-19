All apartments in South Riding
42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE

42265 Saint Huberts Place · No Longer Available
Location

42265 Saint Huberts Place, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
A very clean end-unit brick front townhouse with a fully functioning kitchen contains stainless still appliances and granite counter tops all over including an island. Upper levels flooring are hardwood and first floor is carpet with access to the back yard. The unit will be fully ready to move in by March 1st. The landlord might be flexible on moving date of two weeks earlier than 03/01/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE have any available units?
42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE have?
Some of 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE does offer parking.
Does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE have a pool?
No, 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42265 ST HUBERTS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
