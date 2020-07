Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Home in a quiet cul-de-sac backing to the golf course. Living Room + Family Room with fire place, and separate library with cherry built-ins on main level. Large master with sitting room, en-suite bathrooms. Spacious rec room with walk-out basement. Great closets and storage, two-car garage. Shed and play-set in the backyard. Shopping less than 5 min drive. Large lot, quiet neighborhood. Commuter bus to DC. Pets case by case.