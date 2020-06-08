25828 COMMONS SQUARE

Amenities

**Realtor and Buyer must wear masks and sanitize hands before entry~**PLEASE REMOVE YOUR SHOES OR PUT SHOE COVER DURING THE SHOW, PLEASE TAKE OFF ALL LIGHTS AND LOCK THE DOOR, THANKS! A beautiful and spacious townhome in South Village. A peaceful view from deck, with green views from every room of the house. Backing to trees and facing parkland. Three levels with 3 bedrooms and 3 and a half bath, hardwood floors on stairs, main, upper level, and bedrooms. Large bedrooms and bathrooms, walkout basement with full bath and access to a fenced patio, and wooded area.