Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

25828 COMMONS SQUARE

25828 Commons Square · No Longer Available
Location

25828 Commons Square, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
**Realtor and Buyer must wear masks and sanitize hands before entry~**PLEASE REMOVE YOUR SHOES OR PUT SHOE COVER DURING THE SHOW, PLEASE TAKE OFF ALL LIGHTS AND LOCK THE DOOR, THANKS! A beautiful and spacious townhome in South Village. A peaceful view from deck, with green views from every room of the house. Backing to trees and facing parkland. Three levels with 3 bedrooms and 3 and a half bath, hardwood floors on stairs, main, upper level, and bedrooms. Large bedrooms and bathrooms, walkout basement with full bath and access to a fenced patio, and wooded area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25828 COMMONS SQUARE have any available units?
25828 COMMONS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
Is 25828 COMMONS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
25828 COMMONS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25828 COMMONS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 25828 COMMONS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25828 COMMONS SQUARE offer parking?
No, 25828 COMMONS SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 25828 COMMONS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25828 COMMONS SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25828 COMMONS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 25828 COMMONS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 25828 COMMONS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 25828 COMMONS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 25828 COMMONS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25828 COMMONS SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25828 COMMONS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25828 COMMONS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

