25614 PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Spacious and Absolutely stunning three levels 4 beds, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage townhouse with an extended patio in the heart of East gate .The house comes with beautiful cherry wood hardwood floors though out, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and a new dishwasher. The house has a twin storage rack with ample storage place, large patio and a fully painted garage. Great location with the best school district in the area. The house has easy access to route 50, east gate park and ride, harries teeter etc. Great location with excellent school district, on bus line, and shopping center less than a block away.