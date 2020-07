Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Available May 1, 2020. Beautiful Townhouse in sought after South Riding with three level bump out. 5 miles west of Fairfax. Lots of upgrades-- Granite, crown molding, upgraded appliances, new flooring, tile in owners suite with separate shower & soaking tub. Fenced back yard with slate patio and large second level deck. Access to 4 Pools in beautiful South Riding community.