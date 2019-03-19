25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

You'll LOVE this townhouse nestled in the CHARMING community of SOUTH RIDING! Open living at its finest with over 2400 SQ FT! Gourmet kitchen features plenty of room for table space. Cozy Recreation room with built-in book cases and gas fireplace is perfect for movie nights. Fully Fenced in backyard with deck is perfect for entertaining. Private lot backs to trees!Wonderful South Riding amenities!