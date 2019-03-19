All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE

25350 Herring Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25350 Herring Creek Drive, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
You'll LOVE this townhouse nestled in the CHARMING community of SOUTH RIDING! Open living at its finest with over 2400 SQ FT! Gourmet kitchen features plenty of room for table space. Cozy Recreation room with built-in book cases and gas fireplace is perfect for movie nights. Fully Fenced in backyard with deck is perfect for entertaining. Private lot backs to trees!Wonderful South Riding amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25350 HERRING CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University