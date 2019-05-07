All apartments in South Riding
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:11 PM

25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE

25329 Wakestone Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25329 Wakestone Park Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
*Luxurious Brick Front 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2-Car Garage Fully Loaded Town Home In Reserve At South Riding, Tons of Upgrades, 12x20 Trex Composite Deck, Fully Fenced, 500 sqft Patio w/ Organic Vegetable Garden Bed, House Painted w/ Sherwin Williams-Emerald , Marble Flooring on Lower Level, Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring on Main Level, Hardwood On Staircase, 5 Designer Concealed Blade Fans w/ Lights/Remotes + Medallions, Crystal Bar top Hanging Lights, Painted Garage w/ Epoxy Flooring + Wall Shelves, 7 on Wall TV Mounts, 7 on Wall Media Black Glass Shelves, Designer Curtains/Sheers w/ Gold Curtain Rods, Extra Shelves in Bedroom Closets, LG Washer/Dryer, 6 Polk in-Ceiling Speakers, Bose in-Ceiling Speakers in Dining/Living Room, Provision for Bose Cube 5.1 Channel Surround In Wall Frame Mounts in Family Room, Bamboo Flooring in Secondary Bedrooms on Upper Level, WiFi in Ceiling Upper Level Access Point, Date/Phone/AUX/TV Ports on 8 Walls, In Ceiling Speaker Points, Surround System Points, 7-TV Concealed Cable Conduits. Easy Acmes to Major Thoroughfares, Route 50, Route 28, I-66, 267 Toll Road, Future Metro, Easy Access to Shopping & Restaurants, Don't Miss This One!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE have any available units?
25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE have?
Some of 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
