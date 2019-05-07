25329 WAKESTONE PARK TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*Luxurious Brick Front 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2-Car Garage Fully Loaded Town Home In Reserve At South Riding, Tons of Upgrades, 12x20 Trex Composite Deck, Fully Fenced, 500 sqft Patio w/ Organic Vegetable Garden Bed, House Painted w/ Sherwin Williams-Emerald , Marble Flooring on Lower Level, Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring on Main Level, Hardwood On Staircase, 5 Designer Concealed Blade Fans w/ Lights/Remotes + Medallions, Crystal Bar top Hanging Lights, Painted Garage w/ Epoxy Flooring + Wall Shelves, 7 on Wall TV Mounts, 7 on Wall Media Black Glass Shelves, Designer Curtains/Sheers w/ Gold Curtain Rods, Extra Shelves in Bedroom Closets, LG Washer/Dryer, 6 Polk in-Ceiling Speakers, Bose in-Ceiling Speakers in Dining/Living Room, Provision for Bose Cube 5.1 Channel Surround In Wall Frame Mounts in Family Room, Bamboo Flooring in Secondary Bedrooms on Upper Level, WiFi in Ceiling Upper Level Access Point, Date/Phone/AUX/TV Ports on 8 Walls, In Ceiling Speaker Points, Surround System Points, 7-TV Concealed Cable Conduits. Easy Acmes to Major Thoroughfares, Route 50, Route 28, I-66, 267 Toll Road, Future Metro, Easy Access to Shopping & Restaurants, Don't Miss This One!