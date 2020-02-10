All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE

25320 Lake Mist Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25320 Lake Mist Square, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely Condo in Lakeside at South Riding. Close to Rt 50, shopping, grocery stores & schools.Gorgeous garden-style end unit condo with main floor entrance & 1 car garage! Cozy up to the gas fireplace & enjoy the gleaming hardwoods & 9 ft ceilings in this bright, open floor plan. Spacious Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to dining area and balcony.Rent includes use of South Riding amenities (tot lots, pool & tennis courts), water, sewer and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. More than 1 pet requires HOA approval. Tenant is responsible for Electricity & Gas, minor interior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo).Minimum income qualifications $72k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8. Minimum 12 month lease. Photos taken prior to current tenant. NO Commercial vehicles.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management www.freedompm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE have any available units?
25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE have?
Some of 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE offers parking.
Does 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE has a pool.
Does 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University