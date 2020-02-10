25320 LAKE MIST SQUARE

Amenities

Lovely Condo in Lakeside at South Riding. Close to Rt 50, shopping, grocery stores & schools.Gorgeous garden-style end unit condo with main floor entrance & 1 car garage! Cozy up to the gas fireplace & enjoy the gleaming hardwoods & 9 ft ceilings in this bright, open floor plan. Spacious Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to dining area and balcony.Rent includes use of South Riding amenities (tot lots, pool & tennis courts), water, sewer and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. More than 1 pet requires HOA approval. Tenant is responsible for Electricity & Gas, minor interior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo).Minimum income qualifications $72k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8. Minimum 12 month lease. Photos taken prior to current tenant. NO Commercial vehicles.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management www.freedompm.com