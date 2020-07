Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal package receiving tennis court accessible parking pool car wash area cc payments dog park game room internet access

The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt. 288 and are only minutes away from Short Pump Towne Center, West Broad Village, Henrico County Schools, West Creek, and Short Pump Park. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature large closets, microwaves, private patios or balconies, and include a washer and dryer. Come take a tour and find out why The Trails at Short Pump is perfect for your next home. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.