Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

248 Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Seven Corners renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
6001 Arlington Blvd Apt 907
6001 Arlington Boulevard, Seven Corners, VA
Studio
$1,290
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Studio condo on the Penthouse floor! Conveniently located in Falls Church, only mins. from 7 Corners, 66, & Arlington! Hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3100 S MANCHESTER ST #705A
3100 South Manchester Street, Seven Corners, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
962 sqft
PERFECT !!! Move -in Ready, Two BR Two Bath with Sliding Glass Door/Patio View of Community Grounds and Swimming Pool. Hardwood Floors. Gourmet Galley Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets. Spacious Bathrooms. Walk-In Closet off Main Bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Corners
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
13 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
55 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,633
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
120 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1089 sqft
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA. Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1933 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,299
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Columbia View
3416 Spring Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and wall-to-wall carpeting, located close to Bailey's Crossroad Mall. Residents have access to such amenities as a fully-equipped fitness center, bike lockers and free parking.
Results within 5 miles of Seven Corners
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
26 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
17 Units Available
Columbia Forest
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
54 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
2 Units Available
Lyon Park
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$3,134
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,756
1418 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Clarendon with easy access to dining and nightlife. Building has automated package delivery, parking and dog washing station. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and Nest thermostats in all units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
61 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1164 sqft
Close to Highway 237 and 120. Shopping at Ballston Commons Mall. Ceiling fans keep unit cool. Walk-in closets and patio for convenience. Store your bike and work out in the gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
10 Units Available
Penrose
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1148 sqft
2121 Columbia Pike provides you with everything today's discerning renters are looking for including unique apartment interiors with open-concept layouts and all the touches of home, unparalleled community amenities that you can enjoy just steps
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
$
25 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,964
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,164
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
56 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
$
32 Units Available
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,398
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1235 sqft
Situated in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, VA. The units feature in-unit laundry and balconies with stunning views of national monuments and the Potomac River. Luxury building features concierge, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
87 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
58 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
30 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,925
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
971 sqft
Newly revamped homes with quartz countertops, wooden flooring, private balconies and soundproofing. Common amenities include a fitness center, a game room and reserved parking. Two blocks from Courthouse Metro Station.
City Guide for Seven Corners, VA

In Virginia, the state flower is not really a flower, but the blossom of the dogwood tree. Oddly enough (or perhaps not), the dogwood is also the state tree. Fortunately, it's not the state animal.

Seven Corners, Virginia was once called Fort Buffalo. Why, exactly? No one really knows, but the 'Fort' part was adopted due to the soldiers stationed here during the American Civil War. In the 1950s the remaining fortification was taken down and the name was changed to Seven Corners. The rumor here is that the name Seven Corners came from the roads that all intersect in the very spot that the Fort once stood. This spot is where Interstate 50 was constructed. Oddly enough, it was constructed in such a distinctive shape that the resulting Interstate formed seven angles (corners). Aside from the obvious mind-blowing history of Seven Corners, this area is known for a few other things. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Seven Corners, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Seven Corners renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

