248 Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA with gyms
Seven Corners, Virginia was once called Fort Buffalo. Why, exactly? No one really knows, but the 'Fort' part was adopted due to the soldiers stationed here during the American Civil War. In the 1950s the remaining fortification was taken down and the name was changed to Seven Corners. The rumor here is that the name Seven Corners came from the roads that all intersect in the very spot that the Fort once stood. This spot is where Interstate 50 was constructed. Oddly enough, it was constructed in such a distinctive shape that the resulting Interstate formed seven angles (corners). Aside from the obvious mind-blowing history of Seven Corners, this area is known for a few other things. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Seven Corners renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.