6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

LUXURY LIVING on the 7th floor with ALL Utilities included in rent. This Light Filled condo boasts Renovations in every room. New grey toned Modern Flooring throughout, New Sinks and Vanities in bathrooms, Upgraded Shower Heads and Beautifully Tiled master shower. Gas cooking, Under Counter Lighting and newer Back-splash make spending time in the kitchen enjoyable. Entertainment Center in Family Room has lots of Extra Storage and stays with the condo as an added Bonus. 24 hour security on site, 3 Parking Spots, 3 Pools, a Fitness Center and Small Convenience Store are just a few reasons why you'll love living here! 5 miles to the Pentagon & I-395. 2.5 miles to nearest metro and i-66. It's a commuter's dream.