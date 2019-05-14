All apartments in Seven Corners
Last updated May 14 2019 at 1:52 PM

6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310

6001 Arlington Blvd · No Longer Available
Seven Corners
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6001 Arlington Blvd, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
LUXURY LIVING on the 7th floor with ALL Utilities included in rent. This Light Filled condo boasts Renovations in every room. New grey toned Modern Flooring throughout, New Sinks and Vanities in bathrooms, Upgraded Shower Heads and Beautifully Tiled master shower. Gas cooking, Under Counter Lighting and newer Back-splash make spending time in the kitchen enjoyable. Entertainment Center in Family Room has lots of Extra Storage and stays with the condo as an added Bonus. 24 hour security on site, 3 Parking Spots, 3 Pools, a Fitness Center and Small Convenience Store are just a few reasons why you'll love living here! 5 miles to the Pentagon & I-395. 2.5 miles to nearest metro and i-66. It's a commuter's dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 have any available units?
6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 have?
Some of 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 currently offering any rent specials?
6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 pet-friendly?
No, 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Corners.
Does 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 offer parking?
Yes, 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 offers parking.
Does 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 have a pool?
Yes, 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 has a pool.
Does 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 have accessible units?
No, 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD 310 does not have units with air conditioning.

