153 Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA with balcony
Sandston, Virginia, is named in honor of the man who was instrumental in creating the city, Oliver J. Sands. He was the head of a group of investors who developed the town shortly after World War I. Many homes were built in this area during the war to provide housing for enlisted men and non-commissioned officers. Patriotism and pride in the community is much a part of what makes Sandston a perfect place to make your home.
According to the Census Bureau, the population of this beautiful city in 2010 was 7,571. It is just a few miles from the state capital of Richmond in the eastern section of Virginia. The close proximity to the Richmond International Airport makes it convenient to fly in and out of the city if you travel often for business. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sandston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.