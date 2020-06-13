Apartment List
153 Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Results within 1 mile of Sandston
Montrose
Contact for Availability
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.
Results within 5 miles of Sandston
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
$
Shockoe Bottom
23 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Shockoe Bottom
29 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Shockoe Slip
10 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
5 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
901 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Shockoe Bottom
16 Units Available
Consolidated Carolina Lofts
2200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1091 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-95, on the banks of the James River and Kanawha Canal. Luxurious units feature laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, coffee bar and pool.
Shockoe Bottom
57 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.

1 Unit Available
8092 Elm Dr
8092 Elm Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
Studio
$1,695
1300 sqft
Formally a dentist office with multiple small rooms and plenty of storage. there is a reception area, two small offices 2 bathrooms and exits out both sides of the building. Great location close to major roadways and the town of Mechanicsville.

1 Unit Available
204 Linstead Road
204 Linstead Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1537 sqft
Wow just rebuilt from fire like new inside and out this is a must see all brick rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath/ heat pump/ fireplace/large rear deck 30 x 15/ great neighborhood!!! Don't miss this one!

Chimborazo
1 Unit Available
304 Chimborazo Boulevard
304 Chimborazo Boulevard, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1736 sqft
Completely Renovated and Beautiful 2 Story with All the Bells & Whistles. A like Brand New home boast a Full Front Country Porch, Rear Deck overlooking a Manicured Rear Privacy Fenced Yard and Stamped Sidewalk and Patio.

Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1205 North 23rd Street
1205 North 23rd Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Victorian Beauty....Centrally located One bedroom One Bath duplex. Spacious bedroom with Hardwood floors, New windows with plenty of natural light. New appliances including washer and dryer. Back porch overlooking fenced in back yard.

Union Hill
1 Unit Available
2118 Venable Street
2118 Venable Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1852 sqft
You will love to call this "HOME"! A detailed historic renovation, that respects the period and historic significance while offering today's technology and updated amenities.

Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1216 N 30th St
1216 North 30th Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2234 sqft
Church Hill 4 / 5 Bedroom Renovation with 3 full baths - This home is gorgeous! 4 Bedrooms, Office, Dining Room, 1st Floor Master Bedroom and 3 full Bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.

Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1521 National Street
1521 National Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs.
City Guide for Sandston, VA

Sandston, Virginia, is named in honor of the man who was instrumental in creating the city, Oliver J. Sands. He was the head of a group of investors who developed the town shortly after World War I. Many homes were built in this area during the war to provide housing for enlisted men and non-commissioned officers. Patriotism and pride in the community is much a part of what makes Sandston a perfect place to make your home.

According to the Census Bureau, the population of this beautiful city in 2010 was 7,571. It is just a few miles from the state capital of Richmond in the eastern section of Virginia. The close proximity to the Richmond International Airport makes it convenient to fly in and out of the city if you travel often for business. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sandston, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sandston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

