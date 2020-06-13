153 Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA with balcony

City Guide for Sandston, VA

Sandston, Virginia, is named in honor of the man who was instrumental in creating the city, Oliver J. Sands. He was the head of a group of investors who developed the town shortly after World War I. Many homes were built in this area during the war to provide housing for enlisted men and non-commissioned officers. Patriotism and pride in the community is much a part of what makes Sandston a perfect place to make your home.