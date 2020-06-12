/
2 bedroom apartments
125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Results within 1 mile of Sandston
Montrose
Contact for Availability
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.
Montrose
1 Unit Available
4613 Chipoax Ave
4613 Chipoax Avenue, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
846 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling.
Results within 5 miles of Sandston
Shockoe Bottom
35 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
$
19 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$839
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Shockoe Bottom
23 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
5 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$955
901 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Shockoe Bottom
29 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Shockoe Bottom
16 Units Available
Consolidated Carolina Lofts
2200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1091 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-95, on the banks of the James River and Kanawha Canal. Luxurious units feature laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, coffee bar and pool.
Shockoe Bottom
59 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Shockoe Bottom
4 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.
Shockoe Bottom
1 Unit Available
Haxall View
2101 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Haxall View(21st and Main st)1 month free* - Property Id: 123107 Haxall View, a stunning historical rehabilitation, was converted into a mixed-use building from a former cigar factory in the Edgeworth Tobacco warehouse complex.
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1511 Front St
1511 Front Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Available June 15 Please stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave to reserve 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house -living room -stove and fridge included -washer and dryer hookups -fenced in backyard -front porch -great
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1820 Williamsburg Rd
1820 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
MOVE IN NOW WITH $499!! Apply in the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -eat in kitchen -stove & Fridge included -totally electric NO GAS -water trash sewage
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
2203 Williamsburg Rd
2203 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
MOVE IN TODAY WITH $499! Please come into the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -off street parking included -wall to wall carpet -2 good size
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1213 Nelson St
1213 Nelson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please come into the office to apply located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit today with just $199 AMAZING DEAL! Move in TODAY with just $499.
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
2201 Williamsburg Rd
2201 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Awesome Value!! MOVE IN NOW WITH JUST $499!!! Reserve a unit today with just $199, feel free to stop by the office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -WATER TRASH SEWAGE INCLUDED -off
