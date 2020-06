Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1801 Northcreek Drive Available 07/01/20 Chesterfield County - Located in Chesterfield County this home has upgraded appliances, formal dining room, paved driveway, skylights, closet pantry, walk up attic and much more! Pets are possible with approval from the owner. $200 pet deposit per pet. $20 extra monthly rent per pet. No smoking allowed. Fireplace inoperable and not to be used. When inquiring about this property, please refer to property address.



(RLNE2744528)