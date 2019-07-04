3284 Wyndale Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7479004074 ---- Welcome Home! As soon as you enter the front door your greeted by beautiful hard wood floors! Pass through the living room / dining room combo into the large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and room for a table. Exit the rear to your fully fenced yard with low maintenance! Make your way up the stairs to the upper level where you will find 3 bedrooms that share a full bath. Make your way down to the lower level which is unfinished basement great for storage, work bench etc. Close to shopping, restaurants, major routes, Potomac Mills Mall and I95! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



1 Years Disposal Dryer