Potomac Mills, VA
3284 Wyndale Ct
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM

3284 Wyndale Ct

3284 Wyndale Court · No Longer Available
Location

3284 Wyndale Court, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7479004074 ---- Welcome Home! As soon as you enter the front door your greeted by beautiful hard wood floors! Pass through the living room / dining room combo into the large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and room for a table. Exit the rear to your fully fenced yard with low maintenance! Make your way up the stairs to the upper level where you will find 3 bedrooms that share a full bath. Make your way down to the lower level which is unfinished basement great for storage, work bench etc. Close to shopping, restaurants, major routes, Potomac Mills Mall and I95! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3284 Wyndale Ct have any available units?
3284 Wyndale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Mills, VA.
What amenities does 3284 Wyndale Ct have?
Some of 3284 Wyndale Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3284 Wyndale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3284 Wyndale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3284 Wyndale Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3284 Wyndale Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac Mills.
Does 3284 Wyndale Ct offer parking?
No, 3284 Wyndale Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3284 Wyndale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3284 Wyndale Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3284 Wyndale Ct have a pool?
No, 3284 Wyndale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3284 Wyndale Ct have accessible units?
No, 3284 Wyndale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3284 Wyndale Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3284 Wyndale Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3284 Wyndale Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3284 Wyndale Ct has units with air conditioning.
