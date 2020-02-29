13514 LOCK LOOP

Amenities

TOWNHOME WITH LOADS OF CURB APPEAL AND FANTASTIC LOCATION IS READY FOR YOU! Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 3 finished levels and just under 2000 sq feet of living space is the perfect place to call "Home!" The Main Level features an Open Floor Plan with Foyer, spacious Living Room plus additional Dining Room. The Kitchen boasts loads of counter space, a good-sized pantry, and ceramic tile floor. New Flooring on the Main Level is a bonus! Upstairs, there is a large Master Bedroom with walk in closet, ceiling fan, and En-suite Bath in addition to 2 other Bedrooms plus a Full Bath. Main Level carpeting is Brand New! All other carpets have been professionally cleaned! The Lower Level features a fantastic Family Room with a cozy gas fireplace. The Laundry room on this level includes a washer and dryer for your use. Plan your summer BBQ on the Deck located right off the Kitchen for convenience. You'll LOVE the backyard that faces a wide open common area! Two assigned parking spaces plus trash service are included in the lease. Rollingwood Village is a quiet community with amenities that include sidewalks, tot lots, and common areas. Just 5 minutes from Potomac Mills Mall, I95, transportation, universities, and hospitals, this townhome is the perfect choice--book your tour today!