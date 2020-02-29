All apartments in Potomac Mills
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

13514 LOCK LOOP

13514 Lock Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13514 Lock Loop, Potomac Mills, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
TOWNHOME WITH LOADS OF CURB APPEAL AND FANTASTIC LOCATION IS READY FOR YOU! Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 3 finished levels and just under 2000 sq feet of living space is the perfect place to call "Home!" The Main Level features an Open Floor Plan with Foyer, spacious Living Room plus additional Dining Room. The Kitchen boasts loads of counter space, a good-sized pantry, and ceramic tile floor. New Flooring on the Main Level is a bonus! Upstairs, there is a large Master Bedroom with walk in closet, ceiling fan, and En-suite Bath in addition to 2 other Bedrooms plus a Full Bath. Main Level carpeting is Brand New! All other carpets have been professionally cleaned! The Lower Level features a fantastic Family Room with a cozy gas fireplace. The Laundry room on this level includes a washer and dryer for your use. Plan your summer BBQ on the Deck located right off the Kitchen for convenience. You'll LOVE the backyard that faces a wide open common area! Two assigned parking spaces plus trash service are included in the lease. Rollingwood Village is a quiet community with amenities that include sidewalks, tot lots, and common areas. Just 5 minutes from Potomac Mills Mall, I95, transportation, universities, and hospitals, this townhome is the perfect choice--book your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13514 LOCK LOOP have any available units?
13514 LOCK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Mills, VA.
What amenities does 13514 LOCK LOOP have?
Some of 13514 LOCK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13514 LOCK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
13514 LOCK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13514 LOCK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 13514 LOCK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac Mills.
Does 13514 LOCK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 13514 LOCK LOOP offers parking.
Does 13514 LOCK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13514 LOCK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13514 LOCK LOOP have a pool?
No, 13514 LOCK LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 13514 LOCK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 13514 LOCK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 13514 LOCK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 13514 LOCK LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13514 LOCK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 13514 LOCK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
