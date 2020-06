Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath TH. Bright open kitchen with new appliances, new counter tops, new carpet, paint and kitchen floors! All bathrooms remolded!! Fireplace, fully finished walk-out basement with bedroom and full bath! Deck, fence back yard! Close to everything! Shopping, dinning, Potomac Mills Mall only minutes away! No Pet, No Voucher, Ready to move in!!