Home
/
Portsmouth, VA
/
419 North St
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:22 AM

419 North St

419 North Street · (757) 500-8247
Location

419 North Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Olde Towne

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth 3 story brown stone. Four bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Gorgeous back yard belongs to the neighbors; which means you get to enjoy the beauty of it but don?t have to maintain it.

Original pocket doors close off the living room and a sliding barn door leads to the updated downstairs full bath. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. 10 foot ceilings. Electric fireplace in the living room. Pretty two tone paint and original molding throughout. All hardwood floors, no carpet.

Second-floor master has a huge walk-in closet and built-in full-wall dresser. Second-floor laundry. Original transom windows over the bedrooms. Total of two bedrooms and one full bath on the second floor.
Two bedrooms and a half bath on the third floor.

Gas cooktop with wall oven and microwave. Small side deck off the kitchen is a great place for a grill and small patio table.

Central heat and air.

To view the video walk through type the following into your browser:

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL... - Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH) - Have a maximum of 8 occupants - Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults - Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities - Not have any recent evictions
-No convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or destruction of property

MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 North St have any available units?
419 North St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 North St have?
Some of 419 North St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 North St currently offering any rent specials?
419 North St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 North St pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 North St is pet friendly.
Does 419 North St offer parking?
Yes, 419 North St does offer parking.
Does 419 North St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 North St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 North St have a pool?
No, 419 North St does not have a pool.
Does 419 North St have accessible units?
No, 419 North St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 North St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 North St has units with dishwashers.
