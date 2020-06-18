419 North St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth 3 story brown stone. Four bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Gorgeous back yard belongs to the neighbors; which means you get to enjoy the beauty of it but don?t have to maintain it.



Original pocket doors close off the living room and a sliding barn door leads to the updated downstairs full bath. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. 10 foot ceilings. Electric fireplace in the living room. Pretty two tone paint and original molding throughout. All hardwood floors, no carpet.



Second-floor master has a huge walk-in closet and built-in full-wall dresser. Second-floor laundry. Original transom windows over the bedrooms. Total of two bedrooms and one full bath on the second floor.

Two bedrooms and a half bath on the third floor.



Gas cooktop with wall oven and microwave. Small side deck off the kitchen is a great place for a grill and small patio table.



Central heat and air.



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL... - Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH) - Have a maximum of 8 occupants - Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adults - Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilities - Not have any recent evictions

-No convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or destruction of property



MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.