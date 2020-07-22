224 Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA with parking
Today, Pimmit Hills is one of the greenest, most wooded neighborhoods in the greater Fairfax County, Virginia area, but that's thanks to some major community effort. Developers tore up almost all the trees in the area when Pimmit Hills was established in 1950, then homeowners and later developers planted oak, tulip trees and other greenery to beautify the area.
Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pimmit Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.