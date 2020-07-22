224 Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
1844 CHERRI DR
1844 Cherri Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
You'll want to live is this home for years to come!! This expanded one level rambler was renovated in 2009.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7304 REDD RD
7304 Redd Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Romantic and expanded 4 level Colonial with wrap around deck and dreamy yard on a quiet dead end Street. Perfect for entertaining. Immaculate condition. Chef's Kit. Private deck . Level landscaped fenced yard. 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
2014 STORM DRIVE
2014 Storm Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1292 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home located near Tysons Corner. Easy access to 66. Near shopping. Long carport for 2 vehicles. Long driveway. Living room, sep dining room. Hardwood floors. Newer HVAC. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded countertop.
Results within 1 mile of Pimmit Hills
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
28 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,487
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
46 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1256 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
52 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
16 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
44 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 06:30 PM
$
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tysons East
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7305 Eldorado Street
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1638 sqft
Hallcrest Heights: Spacious Brick Townhome, UPDATED Kit & Baths! Large Rooms.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1824 sqft
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Courthouse
7990 W RESERVE WAY W
7990 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,799
2804 sqft
An immaculate end unit townhome located in the heart of Tysons Corner is ready for you to move in with fresh paint and new flooring.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
7415 SENECA RIDGE DR
7415 Seneca Ridge Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
**THIS IS A 1-BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH RENTAL in a townhouse that will be shared with owner (landlord).** The furnished bedroom with a private bathroom is on the second level. The kitchen, breakfast room, and family room is on the main level.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2131 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2131 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1760 sqft
UPDATED 3 LEVEL TH CLOSE TO BELTWAY. THIS PROPERTY OFFERS 3 BR, 2 FULL BA & 2 HALF BA, 1 CAR GARAGE., KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, UPDATED MASTER BATHROOM, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM AND UPDATED TILED BASEMENT REC.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8013 MERRY OAKS COURT
8013 Merry Oaks Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
THREE LEVEL BEAUTIFUL BRICK TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE, IN THE HEART OF TYSONS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF SUNLIGHT. HUGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER & SOAKING TUB. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2032 MADRILLON SPRINGS COURT
2032 Madrillon Springs Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1540 sqft
Beautiful 3 level Townhome with Fully Renovated kitchen!! Granite Countertops, SS appliances and Cherry wood cabinets!! Fenced backyard w/ deck, rec room w/ gas FP & basement at walkout level! Hardwood on main Level. High ceilings & DBL pane windows.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
7419 SENECA RIDGE DRIVE
7419 Seneca Ridge Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2400 sqft
Location, location, location! 3 blocks to metro! 4 story sophisticated Town home large windows for lots of sun light, updated kitchen, formal dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1120 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom two bath apartment with all the extras - stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and laminate wood flooring. Includes large underground assigned parking space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduced! 1BR+Den or 2BR Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7411 TOWER STREET
7411 Tower Street, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1352 sqft
Spacious SFD 3 BR 2 BA in Falls Church. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets, Open floor plan Living/dining, Recently painted and new carpets will be installed SOON. FIREPLACE. Family Room in the LL w/ Full Bathroom.
City Guide for Pimmit Hills, VA

Today, Pimmit Hills is one of the greenest, most wooded neighborhoods in the greater Fairfax County, Virginia area, but that's thanks to some major community effort. Developers tore up almost all the trees in the area when Pimmit Hills was established in 1950, then homeowners and later developers planted oak, tulip trees and other greenery to beautify the area.

Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pimmit Hills, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pimmit Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

