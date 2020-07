Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful light filled house with open floor plan. Close to Silver line McLean metro station.Renovated living room, dinning room , kitchen, Rec, room and laundry room. Spacious MB with private bath. Storage in attic and basement. Two porches, deck and patio open to encl. yard with shed. Off and on street parking. Great schools.Easy commute to parks, shops, orange and silver metro lines, rte 66, 267, 495 Beltay and Tysons Corner.