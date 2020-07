Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location !! Beautiful Single family home. Updated Kitchen > 1 year, House will be freshly painted before new tenant and possible few upgrades on the bathrooms. Possible Recess Lightnings in the living room. Close to Silver Line Metro, Tyson's Corner, RT - 495~395~7~ 66~123. Close to Shops, Entertainment, Transportation. PET in the house so please make apt and MUST call before showing.