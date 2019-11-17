All apartments in Occoquan
Find more places like 304 OVERLOOK DR #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Occoquan, VA
/
304 OVERLOOK DR #6
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

304 OVERLOOK DR #6

304 Overlook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

304 Overlook Dr, Occoquan, VA 22125
Occoquan

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This is a beautiful, full of natural light, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in historic Occoquan. The condo has a townhouse looking exterior, located in a well sought after neighborhood, Barrington Pointe/Occoquan Pointe. Relax and have coffee while on your very private deck overlooking the Occoquan River in the winter. When the trees are full, it's a private, wooded view. The apartment features a main floor bedroom and full bath, perfect for mom or dad visits, or perfect for that extra home office space. Please come and take a look, and I know you will decide that you want to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 have any available units?
304 OVERLOOK DR #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Occoquan, VA.
Is 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 currently offering any rent specials?
304 OVERLOOK DR #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 pet-friendly?
No, 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Occoquan.
Does 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 offer parking?
Yes, 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 offers parking.
Does 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 have a pool?
No, 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 does not have a pool.
Does 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 have accessible units?
No, 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 OVERLOOK DR #6 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALaurel Hill, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VALorton, VADale City, VA
Newington Forest, VANeabsco, VANewington, VAMontclair, VABurke, VASpringfield, VACounty Center, VAWest Springfield, VACherry Hill, VAFort Belvoir, VAFranconia, VABurke Centre, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University