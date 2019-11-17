304 OVERLOOK DR #6

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is a beautiful, full of natural light, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in historic Occoquan. The condo has a townhouse looking exterior, located in a well sought after neighborhood, Barrington Pointe/Occoquan Pointe. Relax and have coffee while on your very private deck overlooking the Occoquan River in the winter. When the trees are full, it's a private, wooded view. The apartment features a main floor bedroom and full bath, perfect for mom or dad visits, or perfect for that extra home office space. Please come and take a look, and I know you will decide that you want to stay.