214 W LOCUST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Welcome to your 4 bedroom retreat in the lively and quaint town of historic Occoquan. The home features over 2,500 square feet of modern, commuter-friendly comfort just over 25 miles from DC in scenic Prince William County. As soon as you walk in the front door you will feel at home. The large windows invite sunlight inside, and the lavish hardwoods, high ceilings and spacious rooms provide a feeling of space and luxury.Prepare a meal in the open kitchen, gather by the fire in the family room, pamper yourself in the comfort of your luxury master suite or entertain guests on the large deck in your private backyard oasis. The peaceful views of the forest out back create a feeling of escape, making it hard to believe the home is just minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment and commuting options (like I-95 or the VRE).Just down the hill you will find the quaint shops and restaurants along the Occoquan River and the panoramic river walk. Residents also enjoy living minutes from fun: Art events at the Workhouse Arts Center, golf at Pohick Bay, a day of shopping at Potomac Mills, kayaking on the river, hiking the trails of Mason Neck State Park or a day of monuments and museums in DC. The possibilities are endless in your new Occoquan escape!