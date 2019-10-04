All apartments in Occoquan
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

214 W LOCUST STREET

214 West Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

214 West Locust Street, Occoquan, VA 22125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Welcome to your 4 bedroom retreat in the lively and quaint town of historic Occoquan. The home features over 2,500 square feet of modern, commuter-friendly comfort just over 25 miles from DC in scenic Prince William County. As soon as you walk in the front door you will feel at home. The large windows invite sunlight inside, and the lavish hardwoods, high ceilings and spacious rooms provide a feeling of space and luxury.Prepare a meal in the open kitchen, gather by the fire in the family room, pamper yourself in the comfort of your luxury master suite or entertain guests on the large deck in your private backyard oasis. The peaceful views of the forest out back create a feeling of escape, making it hard to believe the home is just minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment and commuting options (like I-95 or the VRE).Just down the hill you will find the quaint shops and restaurants along the Occoquan River and the panoramic river walk. Residents also enjoy living minutes from fun: Art events at the Workhouse Arts Center, golf at Pohick Bay, a day of shopping at Potomac Mills, kayaking on the river, hiking the trails of Mason Neck State Park or a day of monuments and museums in DC. The possibilities are endless in your new Occoquan escape!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 W LOCUST STREET have any available units?
214 W LOCUST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Occoquan, VA.
What amenities does 214 W LOCUST STREET have?
Some of 214 W LOCUST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 W LOCUST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
214 W LOCUST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 W LOCUST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 214 W LOCUST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Occoquan.
Does 214 W LOCUST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 214 W LOCUST STREET offers parking.
Does 214 W LOCUST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 W LOCUST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 W LOCUST STREET have a pool?
No, 214 W LOCUST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 214 W LOCUST STREET have accessible units?
No, 214 W LOCUST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 214 W LOCUST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 W LOCUST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 W LOCUST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 W LOCUST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
