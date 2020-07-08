106 WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

Welcome to luxury living at Occoquan Walk! The beautiful stone porch and landscaped brick walkway offer an exquisite sense of arrival. Enter into the grand main level entry with tiled foyer, bonus room and full bath. Ascend the wainscoted staircase for the Living Room (fireplace), Dining Room, Hearth Room and Gourmet Kitchen (Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Full Tile Backsplash, Large Island, Informal Dining Area, and Gas Stove), all with designer hardwood floors, custom paint and crown molding. The upper floor features a large master bedroom with ensuite (double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower) and walk-in closet, plus 2 more spacious bedrooms. Entertain on your private roof top deck overlooking the intimate community park. There is ample parking in the attached 2-car garage with concrete and brick driveway. This home is in the perfect location for commuting (minutes to I95 and RT123), or stroll into the historic town of Occoquan for shopping, dining or relaxing by the river!