All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like Oakton Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
Oakton Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:55 PM

Oakton Park Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3347 Willow Crescent Dr · (703) 750-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA 22030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3315034 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 3302014 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 3302032 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3304014 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 3303022 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 3319021 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3309034 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakton Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

Oakton Park offers beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Close to Everything! Conveniently located just off I-66 and Rt. 123, Tyson's Corner, Fair Oaks Mall, 30 minutes from downtown D.C., Dulles Airport is ju

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Open parking: sticker required.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakton Park Apartments have any available units?
Oakton Park Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakton Park Apartments have?
Some of Oakton Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakton Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oakton Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakton Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakton Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oakton Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oakton Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Oakton Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakton Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakton Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oakton Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Oakton Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oakton Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oakton Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakton Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Oakton Park Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Apartments with Pool
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity