9999 Oakton Terrace Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Available 05/11/20 Oakton Condo - Property Id: 260302



All appliances are only 2-3 years old. Like new. Beautiful condo. Very close access to Vienna Metro and close to everywhere. Excellent location. Excellent school district. Access to community pool. Parking lot is unrestricted. Tenant responsible for utilities. Current tenant is purchasing a home and needs to fill this space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260302

Property Id 260302



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5701293)