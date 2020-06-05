9999 Oakton Terrace Rd

Available 05/11/20 Oakton Condo - Property Id: 260302
All appliances are only 2-3 years old. Like new. Beautiful condo. Very close access to Vienna Metro and close to everywhere. Excellent location. Excellent school district. Access to community pool. Parking lot is unrestricted. Tenant responsible for utilities. Current tenant is purchasing a home and needs to fill this space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260302 Property Id 260302
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
