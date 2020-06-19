All apartments in Oakton
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:40 AM

9908 CORSICA ST

9908 Corsica Street · No Longer Available
Location

9908 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 5-bedroom colonial style home with 2-car garage, deck off the Kitchen, backing to trees. Cul-de-sac location walking distance to Flint Hill Elem. and Madison High school. Short drive to downtown Vienna and metro station, 10 minutes from Tysons Corner, commuter routes. Lovely Tanglewood subdivision with a private park, a creek, walking trail. Fresh paint, granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood on main, upper levels, tiled flooring in Foyer and Kitchen, carpeted Family room, finished basement with walkup stairs to the outdoor. Home has some furniture which can stay or be removed; immediate possession. Available immediately for 12-48 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9908 CORSICA ST have any available units?
9908 CORSICA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9908 CORSICA ST have?
Some of 9908 CORSICA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9908 CORSICA ST currently offering any rent specials?
9908 CORSICA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 CORSICA ST pet-friendly?
No, 9908 CORSICA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9908 CORSICA ST offer parking?
Yes, 9908 CORSICA ST offers parking.
Does 9908 CORSICA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9908 CORSICA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 CORSICA ST have a pool?
No, 9908 CORSICA ST does not have a pool.
Does 9908 CORSICA ST have accessible units?
No, 9908 CORSICA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 CORSICA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9908 CORSICA ST has units with dishwashers.

