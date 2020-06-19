9908 CORSICA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large 5-bedroom colonial style home with 2-car garage, deck off the Kitchen, backing to trees. Cul-de-sac location walking distance to Flint Hill Elem. and Madison High school. Short drive to downtown Vienna and metro station, 10 minutes from Tysons Corner, commuter routes. Lovely Tanglewood subdivision with a private park, a creek, walking trail. Fresh paint, granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood on main, upper levels, tiled flooring in Foyer and Kitchen, carpeted Family room, finished basement with walkup stairs to the outdoor. Home has some furniture which can stay or be removed; immediate possession. Available immediately for 12-48 months.